Hawaiian Haze

by Halcyon Leaf CBD

Hawaiian Haze

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze's floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

About this brand

Halcyon Leaf CBD

We are North Carolina licensed industrial Hemp farmers. Our goal is to be a positive disrupter in this budding industry and to offer premium, safe and quality CBD/Hemp products to consumers at a reasonable price. Exceptional customer service is our main priority. If you have any issues with your order please let us know and we will issue a 100% refund ...minus shipping. We offer a variety of products with more on the way. For those interested in a wholesale relationship please feel free to reach out to discuss the options we currently have available. All of our products are third-party testest and we can provide state-issued COA for our flower upon request. Thanks for looking and have a blessed year.