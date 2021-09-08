 Loading…
  5. Revivify

Revivify

by Half Baked Housewives

About this product

25 tablets full of the things you need to make the day better even when your calendar says it’s going to suck. Each tablet contains 5mg D8, 25mg CBD, 400mg Chinese Horsetail, 25mg Caffeine, and 50mg Zinc monohydrate) These tablets make even your predictably worst days feel better. Treat yourself because you know everyone relies on you to be your best, even when you are not. We recommend you use these 2 times a day beginning three days before your calendar says it’s gonna suck tomorrow.

About this brand

Looking for that THC feeling, but you live in a state where cannabis is not yet legal? We are a Texas-based company, so we know how you feel. Our Delta 8 tablets come in childproof containers and will make you feel like you’re on top of the world!

1 customer review

Yesterday
d........u
I grind my teeth and night and often wake up with a headache. The combination of Delta 8, caffeine and Chinese horsetail (herb) knock my headaches out right away. Because of these tablets, I don’t have to take the codeine/caffeine pain pills I used to take for headaches.