About this product

25 tablets full of the things you need to make the day better even when your calendar says it’s going to suck. Each tablet contains 5mg D8, 25mg CBD, 400mg Chinese Horsetail, 25mg Caffeine, and 50mg Zinc monohydrate) These tablets make even your predictably worst days feel better. Treat yourself because you know everyone relies on you to be your best, even when you are not. We recommend you use these 2 times a day beginning three days before your calendar says it’s gonna suck tomorrow.