For the nights when you don’t want to count sheep. Make tomorrow a better day by making tonight a better night. You get a careful dose of THC, CBD, and Melatonin in every Sleepeaze tablet. Use whenever you need to feel refreshed and ready to conquer the next day like a Diva. Sleepy melatonin makes these delta8 THC and CBD tablets the perfect evening companion for whenever you need some real rest. Relax your mind and body while you prepare yourself for a restful night of recharge.