Sleeping Beauteaze

by Half Baked Housewives

About this product

For the nights when you don’t want to count sheep. Make tomorrow a better day by making tonight a better night. You get a careful dose of THC, CBD, and Melatonin in every Sleepeaze tablet. Use whenever you need to feel refreshed and ready to conquer the next day like a Diva. Sleepy melatonin makes these delta8 THC and CBD tablets the perfect evening companion for whenever you need some real rest. Relax your mind and body while you prepare yourself for a restful night of recharge.

About this brand

Looking for that THC feeling, but you live in a state where cannabis is not yet legal? We are a Texas-based company, so we know how you feel. Our Delta 8 tablets come in childproof containers and will make you feel like you’re on top of the world!

1 customer review

Yesterday
d........u
This little tablet packs quite a punch. I only take a half and I sleep like a baby. No more Ambien for me!