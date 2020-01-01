 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SOOTHE

by Hälsa Topicals

Hälsa Topicals Topicals Lubricants & Oils SOOTHE

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Synergistic blend of peppermint, wintergreen, cypress, marjoram and orange essential oils. This blend alleviates muscle tension while soothing inflammation and relaxing spastic muscles

Blue Dream

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Hälsa Topicals

Hälsa Topicals was established in September 2015, born out of love and dedication to provide a form of medicine which delivers only positive and healing benefits. Our team of experts is focused on empowering and educating others to have the resources to heal themselves. Hälsa, Swedish for “health,” is dedicated to providing products that make a difference for people while also transforming the prevailing stigma of cannabis. From cultivation to extraction to formulation, each member of our team ensures consistent dedication to knowledgeable and professional practices. Our team has obtained various degrees ranging from from environmental studies to biochemistry. The multi-faceted skill set that our members provide has created not only an exceptional team and an elite product line, but also a community of loving and passionate friends.