Hälsa Topicals was established in September 2015, born out of love and dedication to provide a form of medicine which delivers only positive and healing benefits. Our team of experts is focused on empowering and educating others to have the resources to heal themselves. Hälsa, Swedish for “health,” is dedicated to providing products that make a difference for people while also transforming the prevailing stigma of cannabis. From cultivation to extraction to formulation, each member of our team ensures consistent dedication to knowledgeable and professional practices. Our team has obtained various degrees ranging from from environmental studies to biochemistry. The multi-faceted skill set that our members provide has created not only an exceptional team and an elite product line, but also a community of loving and passionate friends.