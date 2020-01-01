Hang Roots has one mission, to grow the highest quality cannabis products available. How do we accomplish this? Over the years we have put together a team of hard working successful individuals who strive for perfection. Grand Master growers from the medical industry teamed up with a former CEO of a global company to make the Hang Roots team one of a kind. Look for Hang Roots to stay at the cutting edge of our Industry, providing you the consumer, with a steady flow of your favorites, along with a mix of new and trendy strains. Our products speak for themselves, and we can't wait for you to enjoy our natural, handcrafted, nectar from the gods!