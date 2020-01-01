 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Punch Wax 1g

by Hang Roots

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Hang Roots has one mission, to grow the highest quality cannabis products available. How do we accomplish this? Over the years we have put together a team of hard working successful individuals who strive for perfection. Grand Master growers from the medical industry teamed up with a former CEO of a global company to make the Hang Roots team one of a kind. Look for Hang Roots to stay at the cutting edge of our Industry, providing you the consumer, with a steady flow of your favorites, along with a mix of new and trendy strains. Our products speak for themselves, and we can't wait for you to enjoy our natural, handcrafted, nectar from the gods!