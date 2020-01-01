About this product

Have you tried Happy Apple’s new tart counterpart, Atomic Apple! It’s got a real kick to it! This is one Happy Apple. Our apples grow up drinking crystal clear Cascade water in fresh air, pampered in orchards framed by snow covered vistas, emerald sunsets and are infused with the purest cannabis. So, of course they’re happy! You can be, too. HAPPY APPLE™ has the perfect amount of THC you’re looking for. Need a light social buzz? Looking for some recreational sipping? Or perhaps something a bit stronger? We got you covered. Expertly hand crafted with 10MG, 50MG or 100MG per 12 ounce bottle, Happy Apple is tailored to be equally enjoyed by the weekend dabbler, as well as regular light dose cannabis users. Happy Apple is the perfect recreational cannabis experience for those not inclined to spark up or smoke. There is no haze to waft through as crisp, refreshing, all-natural Happy Apple takes the edge off so you can enjoy a social and festive smoke-free buzz, delivered by the best tasting and enjoyable cannabis product on the market. Made with Sōrse™ emulsion, Happy Apple is free of any cannabis taste or smell. All you’ll taste is pure, unfiltered, sparking apples.