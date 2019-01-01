Washington weed. Washington Apples. Need we say more? When you want a cannabis drink without high fructose corn syrup and other sugars, plus fewer calories (a mere 140 calories), reach for Happy Apple. With zero sugars, artificial flavors, or additives Happy Apple Cannabis Infused Apple Drink is the one of the purest cannabis beverages on the market. Happy Apple is made from cider pressed from 100% Washington apples and crystal clear water sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Expertly handcrafted with 10 MG, 50 MG or 100 MG per 12 ounce bottle, Happy Apple’s varied sizes will ensure you aren’t stoned outta your gourd. Sizes intended for the “get high and venture the city’” cannabis user to the “I just wanna try it because it’s legal” dabbler. With Happy Apple, you can spark up conversation, not haze. Happy Apple is the perfect recreational cannabis experience for those not wanting lungs full of smoke.