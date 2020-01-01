 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Happy Apple 50mg

Happy Apple 50mg

by Happy Apple

Write a review
Happy Apple Edibles Beverages Happy Apple 50mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This is one Happy Apple. Our apples grow up drinking crystal clear Cascade water in fresh air, pampered in orchards framed by snow covered vistas, emerald sunsets and are infused with the purest cannabis. So, of course they’re happy! You can be, too. HAPPY APPLE™ has the perfect amount of THC you’re looking for. Need a light social buzz? Looking for some recreational sipping? Or perhaps something a bit stronger? We got you covered. Expertly hand crafted with 10MG, 50MG or 100MG per 12 ounce bottle, Happy Apple is tailored to be equally enjoyed by the weekend dabbler, as well as regular light dose cannabis users. Happy Apple is the perfect recreational cannabis experience for those not inclined to spark up or smoke. There is no haze to waft through as crisp, refreshing, all-natural Happy Apple takes the edge off so you can enjoy a social and festive smoke-free buzz, delivered by the best tasting and enjoyable cannabis product on the market. Made with Sōrse™ emulsion, Happy Apple is free of any cannabis taste or smell. All you’ll taste is pure, unfiltered, sparking apples.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Happy Apple Logo
Washington weed. Washington Apples. Need we say more? When you want a cannabis drink without high fructose corn syrup and other sugars, plus fewer calories (a mere 140 calories), reach for Happy Apple. With zero sugars, artificial flavors, or additives Happy Apple Cannabis Infused Apple Drink is the one of the purest cannabis beverages on the market. Happy Apple is made from cider pressed from 100% Washington apples and crystal clear water sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Expertly handcrafted with 10 MG, 50 MG or 100 MG per 12 ounce bottle, Happy Apple’s varied sizes will ensure you aren’t stoned outta your gourd. Sizes intended for the “get high and venture the city’” cannabis user to the “I just wanna try it because it’s legal” dabbler. With Happy Apple, you can spark up conversation, not haze. Happy Apple is the perfect recreational cannabis experience for those not wanting lungs full of smoke.