About this product
Our delicious, bite-sized rainbow belts that will jump-start your taste buds and satisfy your sour craving. Each belt consists of four delectable flavors – Blue Raspberry, Tutti Fruitti, Strawberry and Green Apple! DOES NOT CONTAIN GELATIN 100% VEGETARIAN Available in 250mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg Strengths! Recommended Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed. Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat. Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose-fructose syrup, Wheat flour, Cannabidiol, Malic acid, Palm oil, Citric acid, Artificial flavors, Natural antioxidants (accorbicacid, 0-tocopherol), Artificial colors: FD&C Red #40, FD&C Blue #1, Coconut Oil, Melatonin.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.