Happy Hemp CBD Rainbow Ribbon Gummies

by Happy Hemp

Our delicious, bite-sized rainbow belts that will jump-start your taste buds and satisfy your sour craving. Each belt consists of four delectable flavors – Blue Raspberry, Tutti Fruitti, Strawberry and Green Apple! DOES NOT CONTAIN GELATIN 100% VEGETARIAN Available in 250mg, 750mg, 1500mg and 3000mg Strengths! Recommended Dosage: Take 1-3 every 6-8 hours as needed. Processed in a facility that also processes foods containing wheat. Ingredients: Sugar, Glucose-fructose syrup, Wheat flour, Cannabidiol, Malic acid, Palm oil, Citric acid, Artificial flavors, Natural antioxidants (accorbicacid, 0-tocopherol), Artificial colors: FD&C Red #40, FD&C Blue #1, Coconut Oil, Melatonin.

At Happy Hemp, we firmly believe that purer is better, which is why all of our oils and concentrates are packaged in their purest form. Produced in the USA using nothing but the finest quality ingredients, our CBD products are all proven to be as potent as possible. Happy Hemp has the widest variety of CBD Gummies of any brand on the market and has been proudly featured on Forbes, LA Weekly, Health MJ and more.