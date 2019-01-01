 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Condiments
  5. Happy Honey

Happy Honey

by Happy Organics

Write a review
Happy Organics Edibles Condiments Happy Honey
Happy Organics Edibles Condiments Happy Honey
Happy Organics Edibles Condiments Happy Honey
Happy Organics Edibles Condiments Happy Honey

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Our bees are located on our small apiary in the heart of California. Sit Down. Relax. And enjoy our Full-Spectrum CBD-infused Raw Honey in some tea or coffee, spread it on some toast, or it straight from the straw. Non-psychoactive. Won't get you high. Just Happy :) This honey heals. It helps with muscle recovery, relaxation, anxiety, and more. Our bees are important to us. We are a small, sustainable apiary located in Merced, Ca. Each hive visits different flowers so honey may vary by taste and texture. Raw Honey naturally contains pollen, propolis, and wax.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Happy Organics Logo
Organic Hemp-Derived CBD For Mind & Body. Raw Honey, Muscle Balms, Moisturizers, and Chocolate.