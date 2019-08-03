 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. 1000MG | CBD Healing Super Salve - Zero THC

1000MG | CBD Healing Super Salve - Zero THC

by Happy Planet CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Happy Planet CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 1000MG | CBD Healing Super Salve - Zero THC

$54.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A powerful combination of 1,000 mg CBD and all natural ingredients, Happy Planet CBD Super salve provides fast relief for sore muscles and joints. Containing 1,000 mg of CBD salve in a 2 oz glass jar, our CBD healing salve provides long-lasting relief for a significant amount of applications in a natural formula. INGREDIENTS: GRAPESEED OIL, YELLOW BEESWAX, HEMP OIL EXTRACT, ORGANIC COCONUT OIL, PEPPERMINT OIL, EUCALYPTUS LEAF OIL, ROSEMARY LEAF OIL, SWEET BASIL OIL, SPEARMINT OIL, LAVENDER FLOWER OIL, GINGER ROOT OIL, RAVENSARA OIL, CINNAMON LEAF OIL, LEMONGRASS OIL, HELICHRYSUM OIL, ROMAN CHAMOMILE FLOWER OIL.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

AugieD

Great for soothing my back, hip and knee pain. Fast acting, pleasant scent, non-greasy and long lasting relief. I use it with drops for even better results.

About this brand

Happy Planet CBD Logo
Happy Planet CBD products are proudly handcrafted in Colorado using only the finest organically cultivated Colorado Industrial Hemp! We offer only premium quality CBD products with Zero THC at industry leading prices. Every product is third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.