ChrisAtlas1 on August 2nd, 2019

Ahhh... sweet relief! This CBD bath bomb (cube) is my favorite way to unwind after a long week. I drop one of these puppies in a hot bath and it fizzes down in a minute to create a super relaxing bath. I love that this is the ONLY CBD bath bomb I've found with zero artificial dyes so I don't have to worry about soaking up toxins in my healing bath or scrubbing out of my tub later, AND I get a high dose of 100 MG of CBD without the THC (no drug test worries either) for a lower price than other companies are charging for 10-50 mgs and dyes, etc. Overall, super well done Happy Planet for making an all around killer product. I'm very happy and know exactly what I'm buying for all of my friends and family on all the next gift giving occasions.