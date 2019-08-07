cosmeticgurou on August 7th, 2019

This product is named perfectly for what it is, absolute harmony. I was curious about the ginger and ylang ylang flower scent combo because those smells are so vastly different, now i won't do bath time without it. the ginger is nice and warming on my muscles, and you can TOTALLY feel the huge dose of cbd in there, it's like floating on a cloud in the tub. hoping to see them release a combo pack so i can try more scents at once!