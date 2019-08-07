CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
These indulgent CBD bath bomb cubes are blended with all-natural essential oils to uplift the spirits and provide a glow for the skin while maximizing comfort. CBD bath cubes are also effective for promoting healthy circulation and pain relief. CBD bath cubes are a powerful source of pain relief, and provide moisture and softness to the skin. The sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) base softens your water which in turn, softens the skin as you soak. Handmade with all 100% organic ingredients, non-gmo, cruelty free, vegan friendly. NO ARTIFICIAL DYES OR COLORING Drop the entire bath cube into your bathtub, we recommend waiting until the water is about half full for optimal emulsification. INGREDIENTS: 100MG CBD, Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda), Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil; Essential Oils of Ylang Ylang and Ginger; Witch Hazel Note: Each order contains One (1), 3.5 oz bath cube.
on August 7th, 2019
This product is named perfectly for what it is, absolute harmony. I was curious about the ginger and ylang ylang flower scent combo because those smells are so vastly different, now i won't do bath time without it. the ginger is nice and warming on my muscles, and you can TOTALLY feel the huge dose of cbd in there, it's like floating on a cloud in the tub. hoping to see them release a combo pack so i can try more scents at once!