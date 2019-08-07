 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 100MG | CBD Bath Bomb Cube - All Natural - Zero THC - SUN (Sweet Orange + Eucalyptus)

100MG | CBD Bath Bomb Cube - All Natural - Zero THC - SUN (Sweet Orange + Eucalyptus)

by Happy Planet CBD

$14.99MSRP

About this product

These indulgent CBD bath bomb cubes are blended with all-natural essential oils to uplift the spirits and provide a glow for the skin while maximizing comfort. CBD bath cubes are also effective for promoting healthy circulation and pain relief. CBD bath cubes are a powerful source of pain relief, and provide moisture and softness to the skin. The sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) base softens your water which in turn, softens the skin as you soak. Handmade with all 100% organic ingredients, non-gmo, cruelty free, vegan friendly. NO ARTIFICIAL DYES OR COLORING Drop the entire bath cube into your bathtub, we recommend waiting until the water is about half full for optimal emulsification. INGREDIENTS: 100MG CBD, Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda), Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil; Essential Oils of Orange and Eucalyptus; Witch Hazel Note: Each order contains One (1), 3.5 oz bath cube.

1 customer review

spinster333

I loooove this little cube bathbomb and the eucalyptus mmmm!! This helps to open up my lungs and relax my body truly giving me that self care I need. Can’t wait to grab more!

About this brand

Happy Planet CBD products are proudly handcrafted in Colorado using only the finest organically cultivated Colorado Industrial Hemp! We offer only premium quality CBD products with Zero THC at industry leading prices. Every product is third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.