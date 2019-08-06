Cocharlie on August 6th, 2019

Oh my. I am not the reviewing type, but I am a bath guy, so here I am, writing a review for a bath cube. This thing blew me away. I have used other CBD bath bombs, and this is simply a whole different experience. 100 mg infused CBD is way better than any I have tried. I love the zero dye/zero scent as well, as my four-year-old daughter has sensitive skin, and she can now take baths with a fizzy! This thing is a game-changer.