CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
$14.99MSRP
These indulgent CBD bath bomb cubes are blended with all-natural essential oils to uplift the spirits and provide a glow for the skin while maximizing comfort. CBD bath cubes are also effective for promoting healthy circulation and pain relief. CBD bath cubes are a powerful source of pain relief, and provide moisture and softness to the skin. The sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) base softens your water which in turn, softens the skin as you soak. Handmade with all 100% organic ingredients, non-gmo, cruelty free, vegan friendly. NO ARTIFICIAL DYES OR COLORING Drop the entire bath cube into your bathtub, we recommend waiting until the water is about half full for optimal emulsification. INGREDIENTS: 100MG CBD, Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda), Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, Shea Butter, Coconut Oi, Witch Hazel Note: Each order contains One (1), 3.5 oz bath cube.
on August 6th, 2019
This is the only bath cube I’ve ever seen that offers an unscented option, and it is truly incredible! Not only does Happy Planet make high quality products, they clearly listen to consumers concerned about added dyes and fragrances! I plan to include these amazing bath cubes in gift baskets, and I know my friends will be so happy (and relaxed).
on August 6th, 2019
Oh my. I am not the reviewing type, but I am a bath guy, so here I am, writing a review for a bath cube. This thing blew me away. I have used other CBD bath bombs, and this is simply a whole different experience. 100 mg infused CBD is way better than any I have tried. I love the zero dye/zero scent as well, as my four-year-old daughter has sensitive skin, and she can now take baths with a fizzy! This thing is a game-changer.
Woo-hoo! CBD baths for the people (and little ones)! We're so glad the cubes are a hit with the family! Makes gift giving pretty simple we would think.... ;)