milehighmax on August 7th, 2019

This stuff is the real deal. Just one dropper of it is enough to get the results I was looking for, and it's a bonus that it actually tastes pretty good, too. I first used it for sleep because it did wonders if I was already in bed, but then I realized how useful it can be in other ways. It's now my go-to after a big meal or if I ate something a little bit too spicy or too late at night. And a dash of it can take a little bit of the edge off of my highly caffeinated mornings. It's like instant relief, if you're into that sorta thing. I highly recommend.