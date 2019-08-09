 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 5000MG | CBD Oil Tincture - Zero THC

5000MG | CBD Oil Tincture - Zero THC

by Happy Planet CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Happy Planet CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 5000MG | CBD Oil Tincture - Zero THC

$169.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Happy Planet's 5,000 MG CBD Oil Tincture is made with our 99%+ CBD Isolate, Coconut (MCT) Oil, and Natural Terpenes. Safe, affordable, easy to use, and legal, each CBD oil tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually. The 5,000 MG tincture contains 166.7 mg of CBD per serving. CBD Oil Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1 ml 0% THC | NON-GMO | ORGANICALLY CULTIVATED | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted in the USA, our premium quality CBD is fully compliant under the Colorado Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states in the USA. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. Our products utilize whole plant CO2 extraction which allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. All of our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Happy Planet CBD products are proudly distributed by Canna World Market. Learn more at https://CannaWorldMarket.com

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

DancingDiva

I've been really enjoying this zero THC CBD tincture! It has helped so much with relief of stress and anxiety as well as reducing inflammation from my very active lifestyle. It also helps with a great night's sleep. I recommend it to all my friends and collegues.

sarahmadeline

This is absolutely the best tincture I’ve ever tried. I appreciate Happy Planet for providing an amazing product with a light, pleasant flavor. I’m pleased to see they obviously did their research when deciding NOT to use essential oils to flavor their tincture! I’ve done a lot of comparisons, and this is the only company offering a high potency product at a low price point - everyone else seems to charge double!

thegolferdad

I really didn't know anything about the world of cbd products, thankfully my daughter helped me navigate to find this brand. The 5000 strength tincture is very useful for my back pain which stems from years of disc issues, surgeries etc. It seems to melt away the tightness and pain within 30minutes or so, but without having to use a handful of pills. Good stuff

About this brand

Happy Planet CBD Logo
Happy Planet CBD products are proudly handcrafted in Colorado using only the finest organically cultivated Colorado Industrial Hemp! We offer only premium quality CBD products with Zero THC at industry leading prices. Every product is third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.