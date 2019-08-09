About this product

Happy Planet's 5,000 MG CBD Oil Tincture is made with our 99%+ CBD Isolate, Coconut (MCT) Oil, and Natural Terpenes. Safe, affordable, easy to use, and legal, each CBD oil tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually. The 5,000 MG tincture contains 166.7 mg of CBD per serving. CBD Oil Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1 ml 0% THC | NON-GMO | ORGANICALLY CULTIVATED | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted in the USA, our premium quality CBD is fully compliant under the Colorado Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states in the USA. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. Our products utilize whole plant CO2 extraction which allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. All of our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Happy Planet CBD products are proudly distributed by Canna World Market. Learn more at https://CannaWorldMarket.com