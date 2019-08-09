VG Cloud Tincture - Apple Flavor - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Happy Planet's 5,000 MG CBD Oil Tincture is made with our 99%+ CBD Isolate, Coconut (MCT) Oil, and Natural Terpenes. Safe, affordable, easy to use, and legal, each CBD oil tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually. The 5,000 MG tincture contains 166.7 mg of CBD per serving. CBD Oil Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1 ml 0% THC | NON-GMO | ORGANICALLY CULTIVATED | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted in the USA, our premium quality CBD is fully compliant under the Colorado Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states in the USA. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. Our products utilize whole plant CO2 extraction which allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. All of our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Happy Planet CBD products are proudly distributed by Canna World Market. Learn more at https://CannaWorldMarket.com
on August 9th, 2019
I've been really enjoying this zero THC CBD tincture! It has helped so much with relief of stress and anxiety as well as reducing inflammation from my very active lifestyle. It also helps with a great night's sleep. I recommend it to all my friends and collegues.
on August 6th, 2019
This is absolutely the best tincture I’ve ever tried. I appreciate Happy Planet for providing an amazing product with a light, pleasant flavor. I’m pleased to see they obviously did their research when deciding NOT to use essential oils to flavor their tincture! I’ve done a lot of comparisons, and this is the only company offering a high potency product at a low price point - everyone else seems to charge double!
on August 6th, 2019
I really didn't know anything about the world of cbd products, thankfully my daughter helped me navigate to find this brand. The 5000 strength tincture is very useful for my back pain which stems from years of disc issues, surgeries etc. It seems to melt away the tightness and pain within 30minutes or so, but without having to use a handful of pills. Good stuff