  5. 1:20 ACDC Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

1:20 ACDC Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Happy Sticks

Happy Sticks Concentrates Cartridges 1:20 ACDC Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain, Cannatonic.One remarkable characteristic of ACDC is its THC:CBD ratio of 1:20, meaning this strain induces no psychoactive effects. Tests have put ACDC’s CBD flower content as high as 19%, which translates to an oil content of around 75%. Many patients use ACDC to treat pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all without intoxication.

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Happy Sticks was born in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. While the company has evolved from its humble beginnings, its mission of providing patients happiness through a line of pure, potent, and flavorful concentrates has remained the same.All good concentrate starts with a good flower which is why all of our flower is sourced from organic mix light green houses located in the fertile and rich climates of Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt county.The key to any good product is quality and consistency which is why we employ former FDA pharmaceutical lab technicians to ensure that all of our product is pure, potent, and consistent.