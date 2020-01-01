Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain, Cannatonic.One remarkable characteristic of ACDC is its THC:CBD ratio of 1:20, meaning this strain induces no psychoactive effects. Tests have put ACDC’s CBD flower content as high as 19%, which translates to an oil content of around 75%. Many patients use ACDC to treat pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all without intoxication.
Be the first to review this product.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.