God's Gift PAX Era Pod 0.5g

by Happy Sticks

God's Gift PAX Era Pod 0.5g

This strain gained popularity in California dispensaries in 2005, God’s Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a “gift” with its strong THC.

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

Happy Sticks was born in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. While the company has evolved from its humble beginnings, its mission of providing patients happiness through a line of pure, potent, and flavorful concentrates has remained the same.All good concentrate starts with a good flower which is why all of our flower is sourced from organic mix light green houses located in the fertile and rich climates of Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt county.The key to any good product is quality and consistency which is why we employ former FDA pharmaceutical lab technicians to ensure that all of our product is pure, potent, and consistent.