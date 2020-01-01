 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Humboldt OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Happy Sticks

Happy Sticks Concentrates Cartridges Humboldt OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

The coveted Petrolia Headstash by Reeferman Seeds originates from Afghanistan by way of Humbolt County. Noted to have a hashy taste with flavors of pine, wood, and earth. The heavy indica effects will leave many feeling drowsy and relaxed which can help suppress symptoms like cramps, pain, and elevated stress levels.

About this brand

Happy Sticks was born in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. While the company has evolved from its humble beginnings, its mission of providing patients happiness through a line of pure, potent, and flavorful concentrates has remained the same.All good concentrate starts with a good flower which is why all of our flower is sourced from organic mix light green houses located in the fertile and rich climates of Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt county.The key to any good product is quality and consistency which is why we employ former FDA pharmaceutical lab technicians to ensure that all of our product is pure, potent, and consistent.