Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
The coveted Petrolia Headstash by Reeferman Seeds originates from Afghanistan by way of Humbolt County. Noted to have a hashy taste with flavors of pine, wood, and earth. The heavy indica effects will leave many feeling drowsy and relaxed which can help suppress symptoms like cramps, pain, and elevated stress levels.
