Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor that is uplifting and stress-reducing.
Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.