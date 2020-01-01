 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Orange Crush PAX Era Pod 0.5g

Orange Crush PAX Era Pod 0.5g

by Happy Sticks

Orange Crush PAX Era Pod 0.5g

About this product

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor that is uplifting and stress-reducing.

About this strain

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

Happy Sticks was born in the heart of the Emerald Triangle. While the company has evolved from its humble beginnings, its mission of providing patients happiness through a line of pure, potent, and flavorful concentrates has remained the same.All good concentrate starts with a good flower which is why all of our flower is sourced from organic mix light green houses located in the fertile and rich climates of Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt county.The key to any good product is quality and consistency which is why we employ former FDA pharmaceutical lab technicians to ensure that all of our product is pure, potent, and consistent.