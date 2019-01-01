About this product

Join Happy Travelers Tours in our luxurious limo style partitioned bus as we roll through the beautiful and historic Sonoma Valley and the Valley of the Moon. We are on our way to one of two outdoor grow sites: either our biodynamic farm or the more rugged ‘guerrilla grow’ site on the side of the Mayacamas Mountains. Our on the bus “Sip-and-Sniff” Experience where we taste wine and compare cannabis flowers, looking for the similarities in aroma and complexity in route to the outdoor grow and “Cannabis Camp” At the grow site you’ll be able to talk with a Master Grower and get up close to the plants. At our Cannabis Camp, we offer our “Trimmigrant Experience” where our Guests manicure a bud, process it for rolling and then try to roll a “joint.” Also at our Cannabis Camp is a personal Budtender Service where Guests can purchase cannabis products from a licensed retailer. Guests are welcome to consume at Camp and on the bus once you’ve made your purchases.