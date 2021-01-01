 Loading…

Hybrid

Lilac Diesel

by Happy Valley Farms

Happy Valley Farms Cannabis Flower Lilac Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.

