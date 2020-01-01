 Loading…
jabba's Stash Distillate Pen 0.5g

by Happy Valley Pipe Company

Bodhi Seeds crossed Bubba Kush and Snow Lotus to create Jabba’s Stash, a funky smelling indica. Big buds come covered in trichomes and wispy orange pistils. Offering notes of coffee, elderberry, butterscotch, and a bitter funk, Jabba’s Stash is sure to surprise you with its unique flavor profile. The contemplative high will let you to sink deeply into the couch.

