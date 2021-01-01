Wet 'N' Wild Watermelon Fruit Smacker 50mg
Hapy Kitchen

About this product
Hapy Kitchen Fruit Smackers are made with THC distillate and True Terpenes. Their soft and chewy gummies use grass fed, pasture raised, non-gmo, hormone free beef gelatin with only the best organic natural flavor 50mg per package | THC: 50mg | CBD: 0mg 5mg per serving | 10 servings
About this brand
Hapy Kitchen
