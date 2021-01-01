 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Gummies
  5. Wet 'N' Wild Watermelon Fruit Smacker 50mg

Wet 'N' Wild Watermelon Fruit Smacker 50mg

by Hapy Kitchen

Write a review
Hapy Kitchen Edibles Gummies Wet 'N' Wild Watermelon Fruit Smacker 50mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hapy Kitchen Fruit Smackers are made with THC distillate and True Terpenes. Their soft and chewy gummies use grass fed, pasture raised, non-gmo, hormone free beef gelatin with only the best organic natural flavor 50mg per package | THC: 50mg | CBD: 0mg 5mg per serving | 10 servings

About this brand

Hapy Kitchen Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review