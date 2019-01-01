 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
EVA Deluxe CBD Vape System

by HARA FLOW

$89.99MSRP

About this product

A deluxe vaping experience by the EVA. This elegant battery is a 5/10 thread equipped with 3 heat settings. 5 taps of the button to turn on and off. 3 taps to change heat settings. The EVA has a sleep mode that will conserve battery if left on. It comes in colors: BLK Carbon and PNK Baby. Take you’re vaping experience to the next level! 900 mAH Battery 3 Adjustable Heat Settings Micro USB Charging Cord Magnetic cartridge screw 3 Month Warranty Full Gram Cartridge

About this brand

Welcome to Hara Flow. Our mission is to provide ultra premium hemp-based CBD products for athletes, fitness minded individuals, professionals, anyone who wants to feel their best throughout the day, and those that wish to calm their minds at night.