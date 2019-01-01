About this product
This is the first of several gummy products to come. These high dose CBD gummies are a great and tasty way to get your CBD needs met in a convenient form. Each gummy is packed with 20 mg of CBD.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
HARA FLOW
Welcome to Hara Flow. Our mission is to provide ultra premium hemp-based CBD products for athletes, fitness minded individuals, professionals, anyone who wants to feel their best throughout the day, and those that wish to calm their minds at night.