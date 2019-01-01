 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Hara Gummies

Hara Gummies

by HARA FLOW

Write a review
HARA FLOW Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hara Gummies
HARA FLOW Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hara Gummies
HARA FLOW Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hara Gummies

$64.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This is the first of several gummy products to come. These high dose CBD gummies are a great and tasty way to get your CBD needs met in a convenient form. Each gummy is packed with 20 mg of CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HARA FLOW Logo
Welcome to Hara Flow. Our mission is to provide ultra premium hemp-based CBD products for athletes, fitness minded individuals, professionals, anyone who wants to feel their best throughout the day, and those that wish to calm their minds at night.