About this product

Our Hemp Gem’s are a unique blend of ingredients that can help improve your mood, cognitive functioning, and feelings of well being. This is an amazing non-stim brain support supplement intended for everyday use. If you are new to nootropics or looking to add mood uplifting benefits and clarity to a current stack, this nootropic is for you! Certified organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers Non-psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency WHAT’S IN IT? CBD – the Hemp Gem contains 20 mg of top-grade CBD Isolate CBD has been shown to have neuroprotective properties, anti-anxiety effects, and mood uplifting benefits because of its affinity for serotonin receptor. The Cognition Matrix Choline – help the brain cells produce a powerful neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is a key neurotransmitter for mental focus and learning. 5-HTP – increases the production of serotonin in the brain which positively affects mood and cognition. Alpha GPC – Has neuroprotective properties and has been shown to enhance memory & cognition. Focus and Flow Matrix Acetyl-l-carnitine – A compound linked to L-carnitine that improves learning capacity and synaptic transmission in the brain. It also shows neuroprotective traits and is currently used for other issues like Alzheimer’s, low testosterone (male or female), and pain. Forskolin – Shown to improve blood flow to the brain, memory, focus, clarity, and mood. Artichoke Extract – Is rich in inulin and luteolin which promote a multitude of benefits including enhancing memory and learning abilities. These substances have also shown to be protective against heavy metals. Drinking water, medicines, pots, and pans are common ways to be exposed. Heavy metal build up can impair memory, cognition, and negatively affect mood.