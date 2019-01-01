About this product

ABOUT: Invigorate your sore muscles and joints with our invigorating CBD rich salve. Perfect for daytime use when you can’t afford to have sore muscles and joints slowing you down. Our topicals with CBD bind to CB2 receptors near the skin, activating the endocannabinoid system, and are never absorbed into the bloodstream. CBD is packed with vitamins. omegas, and essential fatty acids making it a highly sought after skincare ingredient. CBD can help improve irritating skin conditions like rosacea, eczema, dry skin, acne, and psoriasis. DIRECTIONS: Gently massage a small amount directly onto sore areas of the body for 30-60 seconds. CONTENTS: Full-spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil (250mg CBD), Shea butter, coconut oil, arnica, sweet almond oil, hempseed oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, hemp extract oil, proprietary blend of essential oils (blood orange, balsam fir, marjoram).