HARI OM "THIRD EYE CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB: - Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used - Hand Made in USA - ABOUT YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA: - The Third Eye Chakra, is the center of your Intuition, Insight, Meditation and Self-Reflection. It is located right in the center of your forehead. SIGNS YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED: Headaches, sinus issues, hearing loss, eye-strain, hormone dysfunction, mood swings, exaggerated imagination, volatility CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, epsom salt, black Hawaiian lava sea salt, dead sea salt, citric acid*, hemp seed oil*, and a therapeutic essential oil blend carefully selected to help in balancing your third eye chakra, topped with black Hawaiian lava sea salt. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Lemongrass, Frankincense, Citrus DIRECTIONS: Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity. DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.