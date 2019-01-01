About this product

HARI OM HEMP OIL ROLL ON: - Contains 100mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used - Hand Made in USA ABOUT YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA: The Third Eye Chakra, is the center of your Intuition, Insight, Meditation and Self-Reflection. It is located right in the center of your forehead. SIGNS YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED: Headaches, sinus issues, hearing loss, eye-strain, hormone dysfunction, mood swings, exaggerated imagination, volatility CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (100mg CBD), coconut oil (MCT)*, a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing you third eye charka. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Lemongrass, Frankincense, Citrus DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, it is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Must be 18 years old to purchase.