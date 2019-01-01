 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Hari Om Signature Chakra Balancing Essential Oil Roll On (100mg CBD)

Hari Om Signature Chakra Balancing Essential Oil Roll On (100mg CBD)

by Hari Om Hemp

HARI OM HEMP OIL ROLL ON: - Contains 100mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used - Hand Made in USA ABOUT YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA: The Third Eye Chakra, is the center of your Intuition, Insight, Meditation and Self-Reflection. It is located right in the center of your forehead. SIGNS YOUR THIRD EYE CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED: Headaches, sinus issues, hearing loss, eye-strain, hormone dysfunction, mood swings, exaggerated imagination, volatility CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (100mg CBD), coconut oil (MCT)*, a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing you third eye charka. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Lemongrass, Frankincense, Citrus DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, it is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Must be 18 years old to purchase.

Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. We offer Full Spectrum CBD Bath and Body products. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".