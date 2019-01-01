About this product

ABOUT OUR HEAVENLY HEMP ESSENTIAL OIL ROLL ON: - Contains 100mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvent - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used - Hand Made in USA ABOUT YOUR CROWN CHAKRA: The Crown Chakra, is the center of your Enlightenment, Connection, Self-Knowledge, Understanding SIGNS YOUR CROWN CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED: Sensitivity to light and sound, rigid thoughts, confusion, prejudice, fear of alienation. CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (100mg CBD)*, coconut oil (MCT)*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your crown chakra. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Lavender, Jasmine, Vetiver DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, it is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Must be 18 years old to purchase.