  5. Heavenly Hemp Chakra Balancing Essential Oil Roll On (100mg CBD)

Heavenly Hemp Chakra Balancing Essential Oil Roll On (100mg CBD)

by Hari Om Hemp

ABOUT OUR HEAVENLY HEMP ESSENTIAL OIL ROLL ON: - Contains 100mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvent - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used - Hand Made in USA ABOUT YOUR CROWN CHAKRA: The Crown Chakra, is the center of your Enlightenment, Connection, Self-Knowledge, Understanding SIGNS YOUR CROWN CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED: Sensitivity to light and sound, rigid thoughts, confusion, prejudice, fear of alienation. CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (100mg CBD)*, coconut oil (MCT)*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your crown chakra. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Lavender, Jasmine, Vetiver DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, it is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Must be 18 years old to purchase.

Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. We offer Full Spectrum CBD Bath and Body products. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".