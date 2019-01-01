About this product

HELPING HAND HEMP THROAT CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB: - Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used - Hand Made in USA - ABOUT YOUR THROAT CHAKRA: - The Throat Chakra is the center of your Communication, Creativity, Healing, Self-Expression. SIGNS YOUR THROAT CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED Signs your throat chakra may be unbalanced may include sore throat, TMJ, ulcers, thyroid issues, facial problems, pain in the neck, fear of powerlessness, lack of willpower, dishonesty, communication issues CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, epsom salt, coconut oil (MCT)*, jojoba oil*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your throat chakra. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Roman Chamomile DIRECTIONS: Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity. DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.