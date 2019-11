About this product

HELPING HAND HEMP ESSENTIAL OIL ROLL ON: - Contains 100mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients used - Hand made in USA ABOUT YOUR THROAT CHAKRA: The Throat Chakra is the center of your Communication, Creativity, Healing, Self-Expression. SIGNS YOUR THROAT CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED Signs your throat chakra may be unbalanced may include sore throat, TMJ, ulcers, thyroid issues, facial problems, pain in the neck, fear of powerlessness, lack of willpower, dishonesty, communication issues CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (100mg CBD)*, coconut oil (MCT)*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your throat chakra. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Roman Chamomile DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, it is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Must be 18 years old to purchase.