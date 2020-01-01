 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Therapeutic Salve (100mg / 1oz)

Therapeutic Salve (100mg / 1oz)

by Hari Om Hemp

Write a review
Hari Om Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Therapeutic Salve (100mg / 1oz)

$37.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Description: Formulated by Hari Om Hemp, our Therapeutic Salve contains 100mg of our Full Spectrum, organically grown hemp, as well as a therapeutic blend of essential oils including Lemongrass, Lavender, Marjoram and Peppermint. Our Therapeutic Salve is made with our Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich oil binds to your CB2 receptors near the skin, activating the endocannabinoid system. Great to massage into your skin to help provide possible relief for various skin conditions, as well as sore and aching muscles and joints. Ingredients: Coconut (MCT) Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Cocoa Butter, Organic Phytocannabinoid Rich (PCR) Hemp Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Linalool, Terpinolene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Arnica Oil, Horseradish Root Powder. Essential Oil Blend: Lemongrass, Lavender, Marjoram and Peppermint Warning: Warning: Keep out of reach of children, not intended for use under the age of 18. Consult your doctor before use. This product has not been evaluated by the FDA to treat, cure or prevent any disease. Contains less than 0.3% THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hari Om Hemp Logo
Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. We offer Full Spectrum CBD Bath and Body products. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".