  5. Berry Kush Shatter 1g

Berry Kush Shatter 1g

by Harmony Extracts

Harmony Extracts Concentrates Solvent Berry Kush Shatter 1g

About this strain

Crunch Berry Kush

Crunch Berry Kush

Crunch Berry Kush from Encanto Green Cross is “Chong Certified” hybrid strain that brings blissful relaxation to mind and body. Much like the popular cereal that lends this strain its name, Crunch Berry Kush has a sweet fruity aroma counterbalanced by a hint of spice. 

About this brand

