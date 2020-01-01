DJ’s Gold is a cross between the legendary DJ Short Blueberry and Kosher Kush. The strain holds onto the delicious sweet blueberry flavor while adding a piney and lemony flavor from Kosher Kush. Along with its tasty terpene profile, DJ’s Gold is also a high-yielder, easy to grow, and produces dense, dark green buds with stark orange pistils. The relaxing high may leave you content, allowing you to either get out and enjoy the day or stay home on the couch.