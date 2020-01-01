Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Sugar Wax 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.