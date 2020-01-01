 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Blonde Castaway Shatter 1g

by Harmony Extracts

Harmony Extracts Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Blonde Castaway Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Strawberry Blonde

Strawberry Blonde

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Strawberry Blonde crosses Super Lemon Haze with Sour Strawberry to create a sativa-dominant hybrid that’s great for hiking or exploring new places. The flavor takes on the lemon flavors of Super Lemon Haze as well as the sour berry flavor of Sour Strawberry, resulting in a bright, fruity profile. Its buds are large and dense with a strong aroma that makes your senses jump when broken apart. The high is euphoric, potent, and fast-acting, giving you a quick jolt of inspiration and creativity before lingering away softly.

About this brand

