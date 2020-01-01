 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Harmony Farms

About this strain

Black Mamba is named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). The genetics of this strain are unknown, but its characteristics seem to support the theory that it is a descendent of Granddaddy Purple and maybe Black Domina. These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage. Dark green and dense, these hard nugs have a strong perfumey aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from.

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.