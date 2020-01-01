 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Shark Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

by Harmony Farms

Harmony Farms Concentrates Cartridges Blue Shark Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Blue Shark Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g by Harmony Farms

About this strain

CBD Blue Shark

CBD Blue Shark

CBD Blue Shark by Barney’s Farm is a flavorful 1:1 CBD/THC cross of CBD Shark and Blue Cheese. These strains come together to offer consumers THC and CBD contents of 6.5%, which may help to reduce inflammation while improving mood and alleviating stress. CBD Blue Shark has a complex floral bouquet that contains hints of jasmine, berry, and cheese, making it a unique and challenging flavor palate. If growing this strain, note that it typically takes about 9 weeks to finish flowering.

 

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.