Plushberry Co2 Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

by Harmony Farms

Harmony Farms Concentrates Cartridges Plushberry Co2 Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Plushberry Co2 Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g by Harmony Farms

About this strain

Plushberry

Plushberry
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

About this brand

Harmony Farms Logo
As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.