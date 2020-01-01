AK-47 Hazee Distillate Vape Cartridge 1g - Harmony Farms
by Harmony FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
AK-47 is a Sativa-dominate hybrid with bright white coloring. Despite its violent name, the strain imparts a very mellow feeling and can even leave one stuck in a state of "couch lock". It also leads to increased creativity. For the most part, however, AK-47 will leave you feeling uplifted, peaceful and euphoric.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.