About this product

When it comes to Oil, you reap what you grow. At Harmony we use only pure CO2 to create our oil, free from any hydrocarbon solvents. We run strain specific batch extractions with the highest grade material to get the purest, best tasting oil possible. Next we refine the oil through a cold filtration process which removes all the plant waxes and impurities. We then gently heat the oil to activate all the cannabinoids, making it highly ingestible or ready for topical use. -- We never use anything artificial like propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or polyethylene glycol. Harmony Farms CO2 oil comes in pre-filled vape cartridges with the lowest failure rate in the industry. We also package our tasty oil in a Push Drop refill container for easy refilling, dabbing, or ingesting. Best of all Harmony Farms CO2 oil is extremely potent giving you the best tickle for the nickel!