Blackberry Kush Hazee Distillate Vape Cartridge 1g - Harmony Farms

by Harmony Farms

About this product

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.