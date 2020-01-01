 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  Bubba Fire High Terp Cartridge 1g

Bubba Fire High Terp Cartridge 1g

by Harmony Farms

Harmony Farms Concentrates Cartridges Bubba Fire High Terp Cartridge 1g

About this product

When it comes to Oil, you reap what you grow. At Harmony we use only pure CO2 to create our oil, free from any hydrocarbon solvents. We run strain specific batch extractions with the highest grade material to get the purest, best tasting oil possible. Next we refine the oil through a cold filtration process which removes all the plant waxes and impurities. We then gently heat the oil to activate all the cannabinoids, making it highly ingestible or ready for topical use. -- We never use anything artificial like propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or polyethylene glycol. Harmony Farms CO2 oil comes in pre-filled vape cartridges with the lowest failure rate in the industry. We also package our tasty oil in a Push Drop refill container for easy refilling, dabbing, or ingesting. Best of all Harmony Farms CO2 oil is extremely potent giving you the best tickle for the nickel!

About this brand

As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.