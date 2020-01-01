Full Spectrum RSO 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$1.00
In-store only 16.0 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Dutch Dragon #8 Cartridge by Harmony Farms
Be the first to review this product.
Dutch Dragon is a sativa variety bred by Paradise Seeds. She loves warmer climates and can grow as high as 9 feet tall outside so make sure you have ample vertical room.