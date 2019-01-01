 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Frosted Cookie Dough Live Resin Airo Cartridge 0.5g

Frosted Cookie Dough Live Resin Airo Cartridge 0.5g

by Harmony Farms

Write a review
Harmony Farms Concentrates Cartridges Frosted Cookie Dough Live Resin Airo Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Frosted Cookie Dough Live Resin Airo Cartridge 0.5g by Harmony Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cookie Dough is a wonderfully potent Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This particular version of the West Coast’s most popular strain exhibits an orange/yellowish sheen of trichomes and a pungent doughy aroma. Cookie Dough’s effects align closely with GSC’s, offering medical-grade sedation on the body and a well-lit mind that borders on speedy. Enjoy this strain as a means to stimulate appetite and dull physical pain while remaining mentally alert. Beginners beware, as this potent phenotype can be overwhelming. Negative effects such as mild dizziness and dry eyes have been noted by some consumers.  

About this brand

Harmony Farms Logo
As both company and people we promote a future filled with harmony. Our highly experienced team has been farming together since April, 2015. It is our sincere commitment to build a reputation of excellence and transparency that supports the greater cannabis community. We take pride in bringing you the best we can offer and look very much forward to growing together. Thank you for your support on behalf of all of us here at Harmony Farms. Please enjoy responsibly.